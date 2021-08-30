BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution got Major League Soccer’s assist leader back on Monday, as Carles Gil returned to practice for the first time since suffering a muscle tissue injury a month ago.
Gil, who dished out 15 assists in 17 games before getting hurt late in New England’s 3-2 win over New York City FC on July 31, had been rehabbing the injury in Spain. That was done so that he could receive more individual attention as he worked his way back.
Gil was all smiles Monday as he took the pitch in Foxborough.
Your captain is back! Great to have #NERevs Carles Gil back in Foxborough 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/nbs3mUab3L
— Elizabeth Pehota (@pehota) August 30, 2021
Gil was the MVP favorite in the first half of the season, as the midfielder was on pace to best Carlos Valderrama’s record for most assists in a season (26). He has missed five matches while on the mend, with New England going 3-1-1 in those contests.
New England lost 2-0 Saturday night to New York City FC, but remains in first place in the Eastern Conference at 15-4-4. They are atop the Supporters’ Shield race as well with a seven-point cushion over the Seattle Sounders.
The Revs will evaluate Gil throughout the week, and though he may not start Friday night’s tilt against the Philadelphia Union, there is a chance one of the best playmakers in Major League Soccer could see some action as a subsite for New England.