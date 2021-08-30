CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re in Boston late Monday morning, you might see the Blue Angels.

The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron will be in the air over the USS Constitution between 10:50 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.

The best spot to see them will be at the Charlestown Navy Yard.

They’ll be in Brunswick, Maine next weekend for the Great State of Maine Air Show.

The Blue Angels have been around since 1946. For more information, visit their website.

