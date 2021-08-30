Mac Throws A TD, J.J. Taylor Runs Wild And Other Ups -- And Downs -- From Patriots Preseason FinaleA look at what went right -- and what went wrong -- for the Patriots in the team's final preseason game.

Funeral To Be Held Monday For Former Bruins Player Jimmy HayesFriends and family will pay their final respects Monday to former Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, who died suddenly last week at the age of 31.

Cam Newton Had To Chase Down Mac Jones For High Five After Rookie Threw His First Preseason TouchdownCam Newton had to really work for a high five from Mac Jones after the rookie threw his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform.

Cam Newton Doesn't Speak To Media After Preseason Finale, Has Yet To Speak Publicly Since Forced AbsenceCam Newton has still not spoken publicly since he was forced to miss five days of work due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Patriots Finish Undefeated Preseason With Win Over GiantsFor the Patriots this preseason, it was three up, three down.