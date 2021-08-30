BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re in Boston late Monday morning, you might see the Blue Angels.
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron will be in the air over the USS Constitution between 10:50 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.
PHOTO OP: The @BlueAngels will be observable in the air above Old Ironsides tomorrow, Monday, August 30th, between 10:50 a.m. and 11:05 a.m., and guests of the Charlestown Navy Yard are encouraged to visit for a rare photo opportunity. pic.twitter.com/HwI4dTTf1f
— USS CONSTITUTION (@USSConstitution) August 29, 2021
The best spot to see them will be at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
They’ll be in Brunswick, Maine next weekend for the Great State of Maine Air Show.
The Blue Angels have been around since 1946. For more information, visit their website.