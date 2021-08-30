PHOENIX (CBS) – Arizona investigators have determined the official cause of death for Angela Tramonte of Saugus was heat exposure. The 31-year-old was found dead in July after going on a hike with an off-duty Phoenix Police officer.
Tramonte’s friends said she was visiting Phoenix for the first time to see the officer, who she met on Instagram.
The pair went on a hike at Camelback Mountain on July 30 in what was described as intense heat, and police said they did not have any water.
The officer said Tramonte decided to head back down the trail, and asked him to continue to the top to take pictures so she could share them on social media. They agreed to meet at the car, but Tramonte did not show up and was later found dead.
Investigators previously said foul play was not suspected. On Monday, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Tramonte’s death was classified as accidental.