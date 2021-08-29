WATCH: Mac Jones Throws First Touchdown Of Preseason Vs. GiantsIt took until the preseason finale, but Mac Jones has finally thrown a touchdown pass.

WATCH: Patriots' J.J. Taylor Pops Leonard Williams, Makes Catch On Same PlaySecond-year running back J.J. Taylor has a chance to join the party, and one play he made on Sunday evening in New Jersey will certainly help him toward that goal.

Cam Newton Throws Interception Vs. Giants, Seemingly On Track For Week 1 Start For PatriotsIt stands to reason that No. 1 will be QB1 when the season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Bill Belichick On Sony Michel Trade: 'Player Movement Is A Reality In NFL'

Scott Zolak Apologizes For Cam Newton Rap Music Distraction CommentScott Zolak apologized on Sunday for his comments from earlier in the week regarding rap music being a distraction for Cam Newton during practice.