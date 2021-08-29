BOSTON (CBS) — It took until the preseason finale, but Mac Jones has finally thrown a touchdown pass.
The rookie has put together a solid summer, but he wasn’t rewarded on the stat sheet through his first two preseason games vs. Washington and Philadelphia. But Sunday evening against the New York Giants, Jones recorded his first professional touchdown pass.
It came in the third quarter, with the Patriots trailing 7-6. Jones led the Patriots down the field on the opening drive of the second half, going 2-for-3 for 33 yards, while getting 25 yards on two rushes for J.J. Taylor. With the Patriots set up on the Giants’ 17-yard line for a first-and-10, Jones went for it all.
With Isaiah Zuber lined up in the left slot, Jones took the shotgun snap and looked right, waiting for Zuber to clear the linebacker. Once he did, Jones looked back to the left side and wasted no time in zipping a pass to Zuber up the left seam.
The pass hit Zuber in the chest, in stride, and the receiver hauled it in at the 4-yard line. Zuber finished off the play by buzzing right into the end zone.
Jones was 3-for-4 for 50 yards on the scoring drive, capped off with that touchdown pass. Jones had completed 26 of his 38 passes for 232 yards in his first two preseason games, with no touchdowns or picks.