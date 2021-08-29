MELROSE (CBS) — A new coffee shop opened up this weekend in Melrose with a special mission. Bitty and Beau’s saw big crowds for their grand opening on Main Street.
The first location opened back in 2016 by Amy Wright and is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.READ MORE: Every County In Massachusetts But One Is At High Risk For COVID-19 Transmission, CDC Says
Their goal is simple: help create jobs for those with disabilities and change the way people view them in the workplace.READ MORE: President Biden Pays Respects To US Troops Killed In Afghanistan, Including Sgt. Johanny Rosario Of Lawrence
“I think it’s difficult for employers when they think about the population of people with IDD because they think ‘how do I do this? I don’t know what to do’ so they, a lot of times, just decide to do nothing and we’re here to show them that with some compassion, with some commitment, some creativity you can innovate your systems around people with disabilities and help them be successful in your place and run a real business,” said Ben Wright, co-founder of Bitty and Beau’s.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Clean Energy Researchers Share $2.6M In Grants
The Melrose shop is the seventh nationwide location for Bitty and Beau’s.