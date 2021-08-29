Scott Zolak Apologizes For Cam Newton Rap Music Distraction Comment Scott Zolak apologized on Sunday for his comments from earlier in the week regarding rap music being a distraction for Cam Newton during practice.

Cam Newton Quotes Jay-Z From New Kanye West Album: 'You Are Not In Control Of My Thesis'Whatever it may be that inspired him to post on Sunday afternoon, the day of the Patriots' third and final preseason game of the summer, the Patriots' quarterback quoted Jay-Z from the song "Jail," the second track on Kanye West's much-anticipated new album, "Donda."