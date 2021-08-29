CLEVELAND (AP) — Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder’s obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-5 Sunday.

The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn’t have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until José Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth.

Cleveland was still down 5-4 in the eighth when Austin Hedges hit a tying homer off Austin Davis (0-2).

Mercado then singled and Yu Chang followed with a double down the left field line. Mercado appeared to be thrown out at home, but plate umpire Nic Lentz immediately ruled that Boston second baseman Yairo Munoz had impeded Mercado’s progress on the basepaths.

Munoz was moving toward the left side of the infield as the play developed and Mercado bumped into him after rounding second base. Mercado also had a narrow brush getting past Davis, who had gone over to cover third.

Myles Straw subsequently singled in Chang for an insurance run.

Boston continues to hold the second AL wild-card spot, but fell eight games behind East-leading Tampa Bay. The teams begin a four-game series Monday at Tropicana Field.

Rafael Devers hit two solo home runs for the Red Sox, going deep off Eli Morgan in the first and Blake Parker in the seventh. It was his third two-homer game of the season and the ninth of his career.

Bryan Shaw (6-6) worked the eighth and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save, preventing Boston from its first three-game sweep in Cleveland since 2013.

Houck was in charge until Ramirez homered. The right-hander hit the next two batters with pitches, ending his day with three plunkings, and was charged with three runs and four walks.

Bobby Dalbec hit a solo homer, J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and Jarren Duran walked with the bases loaded for Boston.

Cleveland pulled within 4-3 on Wilson Ramos’ two-run double in the sixth, but the veteran catcher exited in the seventh when his left knee buckled on a throw to second. Ramos was unable to put any weight on the leg.

After Devers’ second homer, Ramirez doubled home Amed Rosario in the seventh to cut Boston’s advantage to 5-4.

The first pitch was delayed 3 hours, 10 minutes by passing showers.

SALE OF THE CENTURY

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale, who is 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA in three starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, will be back on the mound Wednesday against the Rays. Sale has pitched every six days to date, but manager Alex Cora said, “this will be the last time Chris gets an extra day, though we do have some wiggle room in September.” Sale has struck out 21 and walked three over 15 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Christian Arroyo (COVID-19) tested positive for the virus and will not be permitted to travel with the team to Boston. Strength coach Kiyoshi Momose also has COVID-19 and will remain in Cleveland with Arroyo.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (right shoulder strain) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled to work a simulated game later in the week. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has been on the injured list since June 14.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.57 ERA) takes the mound Monday to begin a four-game series at Tampa Bay, facing Rays RHP Luis Patino (3-3, 4.53 ERA).

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (8-4, 4.78 ERA) pitches Tuesday in the opener of a three-game set at Kansas City. The Royals have not named a starter.

