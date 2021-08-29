BEVERLY (CBS) – An emergency crew from Massachusetts is deploying on Sunday to Louisiana in order to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm earlier in the day.
Massachusetts FEMA Task Force 1 was activated on Sunday.
Members of an 80-member team will leave for Louisiana from their Beverly base Sunday night.
Many of members of Task Force 1 are firefighters or first responders. The task force has responded to natural disasters such as wildfires and provided assistance in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.