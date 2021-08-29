BOSTON (CBS) — Every county in Massachusetts but one is now at a high risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In its' latest COVID Data Tracker map updated to show Sunday through Saturday, 13 of the 14 counties in the state are highlighted in red, signifying a high risk. Franklin County is the only one shaded in orange, which shows a substantial risk.
The high-risk counties are Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester.
On Friday, all but three counties in the state had high community transmission. In mid-August, eight of 14 counties were at high risk.
The CDC's transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.
You can see the latest CDC map here.