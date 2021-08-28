LAWRENCE (CBS) — Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence was killed in the attack outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan. The 25-year-old Marine is a graduate of Lawrence High School and attended Bridgewater State University.
On Saturday, the Lawrence Police Department posted their condolences on Facebook Saturday.
“Chief Roy Vasque and the Members of the LPD offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Marine Corp Sgt Johanny Rosario of Lawrence. Sgt. Rosario was tragically killed in Thursday’s senseless act of violence at Kabul Airport. She and the other American heroes gave their lives helping others to safety. May they and all the victims of this tragic event rest in peace.”
The group known as ISIS-K claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 Afghans. Eighteen more U.S. service members were injured.