BOSTON (CBS) — Animal shelters are preparing for Hurricane Ida to hit the Gulf Coast on Sunday. MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter are working to bring 45 dogs and 26 cats from Louisiana to Massachusetts.

The goal is to make more room for animals who may need shelter in the wake of the storm, the MSPCA tweeted.

The organization said they may evacuate even more animals depending on the strength of the storm.

They asked for donations to make sure the arriving animals will be well cared for.

