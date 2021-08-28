Araúz Recalled, Hits 3-Run Homer To Lift Red Sox Past IndiansJonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston's COVID-19 case, sending the Red Sox to a 4-3 win on Friday night over the Cleveland Indians.

NFC East Preview: If Dak Prescott Stays Healthy, 'The Cowboys Are The Team To Beat,' Says CBS Dallas' Bill JonesThe NFC East was the NFL's worst division last season, but a healthy Dak Prescott should lead the Cowboys to the top of the standings.

Red Sox' Kiké Hernandez Tests Positive For COVID-19, Christian Arroyo Deemed Close ContactThe Red Sox will be without Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo when they begin their three-game series in Cleveland on Friday night. The former has tested positive for COVID-19, while the latter has been deemed a close contact.

Josh Uche Ready To Show Off His Mean Streak In Second NFL SeasonJosh Uche did not play much during his rookie season with the Patriots. He's ready to do much bigger things 2021.

How Rhamondre Stevenson Views The Patriots' Trade Of Sony MichelAs soon as the Patriots traded fourth-year running back Sony Michel to the Rams earlier this week, it felt safe to assume the coaching staff really liked what it saw in rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.