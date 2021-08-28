BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Barnstable Police are looking for a 34-year-old Marston Mills man who allegedly stabbed a woman early Saturday. Michael Harrington is wanted for assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police responded to a Marston Mills home around 1:30 a.m. because a man reported he had been on the phone with a woman while she was attacked and the call got disconnected.READ MORE: City Of Lawrence, Bridgewater State University Mourn The Loss Of Sgt. Johanny Rosario
The victim was found screaming for help at the front steps of her house with stab wounds to her arm, chest, and face, police said.READ MORE: Maine ICU Beds Tie Previous Peak Amid Delta Variant Surge
Officers checked inside the home to make sure the woman’s aunt and children were safe, and searched for the suspect.
The woman was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth and then med-flighted to Boston. While being treated, she identified the attacker as Harrington.MORE NEWS: MSPCA, Northeast Animal Shelter Helping Evacuate Dogs And Cats From Louisiana Before Hurricane Ida
Anyone with information is asked to call Barnstable Police at 508-775-0812 or email Detective Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham at cunninghamm@barnstablepolice.com.