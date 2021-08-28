MAYNARD (CBS) — A 21-year-old man from Leominster was arrested Saturday in connection to a triple shooting at a house party in Maynard last weekend. Rodney Steven Laventure now faces a number of charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.
Laventure turned himself in to Maynard Police and Massachusetts State Police at the Leominster Police Headquarters after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Officers were dispatched to a house on Cindy Lane early Saturday morning last week and found three teenagers with gunshot wounds.
The teens were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Witnesses say the shooting happened after the party grew much bigger than the host intended.
Maynard Police Chief Michael Noble says while an arrest has been made, the investigation is not over.