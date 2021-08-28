BOSTON (CBS) — Many prominent local politicians paid tribute on Saturday to Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence, who was killed in the attack outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan.

The 25-year-old Marine is a graduate of Lawrence High School and attended Bridgewater State University. She will be laid to rest in Lawrence.

Masaschusetts Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Lori Trahan and Attorney General Maura Healey shared statements on behalf of Rosario.

Sen. Ed Markey released a statement that said the following:

“I am deeply saddened by the news that Johanny Rosariopichardo of Lawrence was killed in action in Afghanistan. My condolences go out to her family, friends, and loved ones. The people of Massachusetts and the entire nation always will remember her brave service to our country. There is no measure of thanks for Sgt. Rosariopichardo’s ultimate sacrifice, so we must honor her heroism in service to the United States and all of those we lost in this attack. Our flags fly lower, our hearts hang heavy, and our gratitude runs eternal for Sgt. Rosariopichardo.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted her statement that read:

“Sgt. Johanny Rosario is a hero. A daughter of Lawrence, her courage saved thousands of lives and her selfless service represents the best of our country. My heart aches for her loved ones. We will not forget her sacrifice and we will fulfill our sacred obligation to them forever.”

Congresswoman Lori Trahan released a statement that said:

“Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario represented the very best our country has to offer. She made the ultimate sacrifice for our country protecting vulnerable Americans and Afghans trying to get to safety — a selfless and honorable mission. The terrorists responsible for this despicable act will be brought to justice. My heart breaks for Sergeant Rosario’s family, friends, and the entire Lawrence community. Her sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted a statement that said:

“USMC Sgt. Johanny Rosario, a daughter of Lawrence, was killed in the suicide bombing in Kabul. Sending my love and prayers to her family and community. We are forever grateful for her service and sacrifice for our country.”