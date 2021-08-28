DORCHESTER (CBS) — A man has died after being shot in Dorchester on Saturday night. Boston Police were called to the area of Erie Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving word about someone being shot.
After arriving, officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been publicized.
As of Saturday night, the shooting is under investigation.
Long says no arrests have been made, and shooting is presumed to have taken place outside.
Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470.