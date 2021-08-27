PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman in connection with an assault investigation at Water Country.
It happened on Thursday at the water park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Police did not share details about the incident.
They shared two photos of the woman on Facebook.
Anyone with information can call police at 603-610-7533 or email caldwellj@cityofportsmouth.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.
WBZ-TV has reached out to police and Water Country for more information.