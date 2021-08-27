BOSTON (CBS) — After a tremendous day of practice against the Giants on Wednesday with Cam Newton still sidelined by COVID protocols, all eyes were on Mac Jones on Thursday to see how he’d respond after the veteran QB returned to the field.
For Jones, Thursday’s performance wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t nearly as dominant as it was a day before.READ MORE: Patriots Reportedly Get Some Good News On Jonathan Jones' Injury
The rookie’s first opportunity in 11-on-11 drills against the Giants’ defense started poorly, too, as he threw an interception on his second throw of the drive.
While members of the media aren’t allowed to share videos of practice outside of certain periods, the New York Giants’ official Twitter account shared footage of that interception, which was made by former Patriots Logan Ryan. Check it out below:
The footage showed Jones perfectly lofting a pass over linebacker Blake Martinez to tight end Jonnu Smith. But Jones was perhaps too locked in to his target, allowing the veteran Ryan to step in front of it for the pick.
Jones ended up having an up-and-down day …
Newton was 4 of 6 in the scrimmage. Jones was 10 of 20 (three drops, maybe a fourth depending how you view the PBU vs. Agholor) with a TD to Bourne.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 26, 2021
… which is the norm for a rookie. Days like Wednesday — when he completed 35 of 40 passes — are the outliers.MORE NEWS: What Mac Jones Is Doing Behind The Scenes To Earn Patriots' Respect
And that pick will certainly present a learning opportunity for the rookie QB.