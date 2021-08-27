BOSTON (CBS) — Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan will fulfill a lifelong dream in January. The 22-year-old has wanted to play in Europe since he started playing soccer as a kid, and that dream will come to fruition when he joins Club Brugge in Belgium.

But first, he has some unfinished business with New England. Part of Buchanan’s transfer was an agreement that he would finish out the 2021 season with the Revolution. Before he begins his career overseas, Buchanan has another goal in mind.

“We’re doing great things this season and it’s not finished yet. I wanted to be a part of that and it was a huge part of the transfer,” Buchanan told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche. “That was a goal of mine, to finish out this season and fight for an MLS Cup.”

The Revs are sitting pretty in the race for the Supporter’s Shield, owners of a seven-point lead over Seattle heading into Saturday night’s match against New York City FC. Buchanan has been a big part of the team’s success, setting a new career-highs with six goals and four assists in 17 matches.

He’s only played 17 of New England’s 22 matches because he’s also been doing great things for the Canadian Men’s National Team. That will continue in September when he joins the team again for three World Cup qualifiers — including one against Revs teammate Matt Turner and Team USA.

“Super excited to be headed back into Canada. We have three tough games, but three games that I think we can win,” he said. “I’m super excited to going back into that environment and try to get nine points toward the standings.”

It has been an incredible 2021 for Buchanan on both the MLS and international stages. Next year figures to be even better.

“I think every kid always dreams about playing in Europe for a top club,” he said. “Now that everything is official I’m super happy about that and can’t wait to head out there in January. But right now, I’m focused on finishing the season on a high note and fighting for an MLS Cup.”