Sale And Dalbec Lead Red Sox To 12-2 Rout Of TwinsRed Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings, Bobby Dalbec homered twice and Boston beat the Minnesota Twins 12-2 on Thursday night.

Sony Michel Was 'Surprised' By Trade From Patriots"I was surprised," Michel said. "I would assume that most people when they're traded, they're surprised by it."

NFL Means Business With Mask Policy, Fines Two Bills Receivers For ViolationsThe NFL is not messing around with violations of the COVID-19 protocols this season.

Tajon Buchanan Named To Canada Men's National Team For World Cup QualifiersRevolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan has been called in to the Canada Men’s National Team, and will face off against his New England teammate Matt Turner in September.