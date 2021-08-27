BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution are taking their nine-game unbeaten streak to the Bronx on Saturday, squaring off against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

New England hasn’t had many issues on the road this season, going 6-2-3 away from Gillette Stadium. But Yankee Stadium will be much different from playing in other MLS stadiums.

“It’s a shorter field, smaller dimensions, and the field is set at a weird angle,” Revs veteran Andrew Farrell explained earlier this week. “So a lot of guys who haven’t played there have got to get used to that during the warmups.”

It hasn’t been much of an issue for the Revs in the last few years, with the club earning a pair of wins and two draws to just one loss in their last five visits to the Bronx.

But New York City has won six straight home matches, outscoring opponents 15-2 over that span. Sitting in fifth place in the East, the club is looking to make a move up the standings over the final months of the regular season. New England’s 49 points may be unreachable at the moment, but New York is within three points of second place in the Eastern Conference.

Bruce Arena knows that this is the time of year when teams are playing their best, and no match will be easy from here on out.

“The focus is greater, the energy gets turned up, the games are more competitive, and every game is very important,” said the Revs sporting director and head coach. “I’m not saying they’re life and death, but they’re very important.”

New England has won two straight against NYCFC, including a thrilling 3-2 victory at Red Bull Stadium in June. It was one of the club’s 12 one-goal wins of the season.

On Saturday, New England will look to win three straight over New York City FC for the first time ever, and extend their own unbeaten streak to double digits.

Who’s Hot

Tajon Buchanan: The midfielder has tallied a goal in three straight matches, and he had a goal and assist last Saturday against Cincinnati. Buchanan has a career-high six goals on the season in 17 matches this season.

Adam Buksa: The forward had gone four matches without finding the back of the net heading into last Saturday’s match against Cincinnati. Then Buksa went out and scored two goals, giving him his second brace of the season. He also had his assist in the 4-1 victory, and completed 77 percent of his passes in the match.

Tommy McNamara: He scored the game-winner against New York City in June, breaking a 2-2 tie in the 90th minute. He wasn’t part of last weekend’s offensive onslaught, but scored his second goal of the season last Wednesday against D.C.

DeJuan Jones: His six combined goals and assists (two goals, four assists) is tied for second most among MLS defenders. With Carles Gil still out, Jones will continue to be an important part of New England’s attack.

Matt Turner: As he has all season, Turner made some incredible saves late in New England’s first matchup with New York City to preserve the win. He’s fresh off his All-Star Game MVP and being named to the USMNT for September’s World Cup qualifying matches, so Turner’s confidence continues to rise to new levels as he looks to build on his career-best 11 wins this season.

How To Watch

Catch Saturday’s match on TV38, with coverage kicking off at 7:30 p.m.