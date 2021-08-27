MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A convicted felon who was already wanted by police for escaping a halfway house in New Hampshire is now a suspect in three bank robberies over the last several weeks.
Michael Wells, 55, of Manchester escaped Calumet Transitional Housing in early August. He is also a registered sex offender, and he did not inform police about his address change.
Along with leaving the halfway house, Manchester Police said Friday that they have issued three more warrants for Wells regarding robberies in Manchester and Nashua.
The first one took place at a Citizens Bank on Elm Street in Manchester on August 12, and the second one was at a TD Bank in Nashua on Wednesday.
During the most recent robbery, which took place on Thursday at St. Mary’s Bank, Wells allegedly gave the teller a note that said he had a gun. He never showed the weapon, but the teller gave him money before he left.
The Manchester Crimeline is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to Wells’ arrest or indictment. The Manchester Crimeline can be reached at 603-624-4040.