MEDFORD (CBS) — A crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer caused traffic delays in Medford Friday morning. It happened just off Mystic Valley Parkway around 8:30 a.m.
The Wegmans delivery truck was stopped in what appeared to be a right-hand turn and was surrounded by caution tape. The motorcycle was seen wedged underneath the truck near the tires.READ MORE: Indoor Mask Mandate In Boston Begins Friday
The motorcyclist was seriously injured.
Medford and state police on scene of this motorcycle accident off of Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford. @wbz pic.twitter.com/IKtFROyxxXREAD MORE: Heavy Flames Spread Through 2-Family Home In Dorchester
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) August 27, 2021
Medford and Massachusett State Police responded to the scene. A hazmat team was also called because the tractor-trailer was leaking fuel.MORE NEWS: Eagles Concert At TD Garden First Big Event After Boston's Indoor Mask Mandate
No other information is available at this time.