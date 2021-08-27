Weather Alert:Heat Advisory
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Medford News, Motorcycle Crash

MEDFORD (CBS) — A crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer caused traffic delays in Medford Friday morning. It happened just off Mystic Valley Parkway around 8:30 a.m.

The Wegmans delivery truck was stopped in what appeared to be a right-hand turn and was surrounded by caution tape. The motorcycle was seen wedged underneath the truck near the tires.

READ MORE: Indoor Mask Mandate In Boston Begins Friday

The motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Medford and Massachusett State Police responded to the scene. A hazmat team was also called because the tractor-trailer was leaking fuel.

MORE NEWS: Eagles Concert At TD Garden First Big Event After Boston's Indoor Mask Mandate

No other information is available at this time.

CBSBoston.com Staff