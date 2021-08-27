Weather Alert:Heat Advisory
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,591 new confirmed COVID cases and 6 additional deaths in the state on Friday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 703,961. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,847.

There were 65,167 total new tests reported.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.75%.

There are 572 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 149 patients currently in intensive care.

