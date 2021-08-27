LAWRNECE (CBS) – A Marine killed in the attack outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan has been identified as Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence. The 25-year-old is a graduate of Lawrence High School and attended Bridgewater State University.
The group known as ISIS-K claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 Afghans. Eighteen more U.S. service members were injured.
Thursday was the deadliest day for U.S. service members since August 2011.
The attack occurred as the U.S. was working to evacuate the remaining American and Afghan allies in Afghanistan before President Biden’s August 31 deadline to pull the remaining American forces from the country. Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 105,000 people, according to the White House.
The U.S. Military said Friday an unmanned airstrike against ISIS-K in Afghanistan killed one of the group’s planners.