BOSTON (CBS) — It appears the Patriots have avoided losing another cornerback to injury. Jonathan Jones was hurt during Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Giants, but his injury reportedly won’t keep the slot corner out for long.

Jones’ injury is a minor one and “nothing significant,” according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed. That’s great news for the Patriots, as the team was already thin enough at the position.

Stephon Gilmore remains on PUP, forcing J.C. Jackson to take over as the team’s top corner. Newcomer Jalen Mills has struggled in the No. 2 role, with Joejuan Williams also getting some reps at outside corner. New England went out and acquired rookie corner Shaun Wade from the Ravens on Thursday for a pair of late-round picks to help shore up the team’s depth, and he’ll probably get some run on the outside as the Patriots try to put keep it together at the position.

Jones has been a big part of New England’s defense over the last four seasons, and the last two especially. He played in all 16 games and was on the field for 72 percent of New England’s defensive snaps last season, coming down with a pair of interceptions. He’s played in all but one game over his five-year career with the Patriots.

Until Gilmore is back, which is no guarantee given his injury and contract situation, the Patriots are in a tight spot at corner. But they appear to have avoided a serious injury with Jones, which would have further complicated maters at the position.