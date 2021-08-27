How Rhamondre Stevenson Views The Patriots' Trade Of Sony MichelAs soon as the Patriots traded fourth-year running back Sony Michel to the Rams earlier this week, it felt safe to assume the coaching staff really liked what it saw in rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.

Tajon Buchanan Ready To Finish Revolution Career With Run At MLS CupRevolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan will fulfill a lifelong dream in January when begins his career overseas. But first, he's going for an MLS Cup with New Engalnd.

What To Watch For When Patriots Play Giants In Preseason FinaleThose of us on the outside will also get one last dose of game action to make our own assessments. With that in mind, here's what to watch for on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Match Preview: Revolution Set To Battle New York City FC At Yankee StadiumThe Revolution are taking their nine-game unbeaten streak to the Bronx on Saturday, squaring off against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Patriots Reportedly Get Some Good News On Jonathan Jones' InjuryIt appears the Patriots have avoided losing another cornerback to injury.