BOSTON (CBS) – An employee of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was killed in Boulder, Colorado, on Friday, Aug. 20.
Boulder, Colorado, Police said they received the call at 10:25 p.m. for a fight on Arapahoe Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they began administering aid to Christopher Eyer, who was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Police said the fight happened between Eyer and other men and they are still looking for information from anyone who witnessed the fight.
Eyer lived in Jamaica plain and was an operation and data coordinator at the MIT Sloan School of Management.
“He will be remembered as a valued colleague and friend. We extend our deepest condolences to Chris’s family and those close to him,” the school representative said in a press release.