CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge has issued an emergency order to require masks in indoor public places starting September 3. It will begin at 8 a.m.
The order applies to everyone over the age of two and follows the same exceptions that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines.READ MORE: Indoor Mask Mandate In Boston Begins Friday
“With the rapid rise of the Delta variant, we are issuing this mask order for indoor public places to reduce the spread of the virus and to protect those who live, work, learn, or visit our city. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will take a data and science-informed approach to our pandemic response,” said City Manager Louis A. DePasquale.READ MORE: Sedan Crushed During Crash With Tractor Trailer On I-95 Ramp
“While the COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and do an excellent job of preventing serious illness and death, they do not always prevent a fully vaccinated person from getting infected and spreading the virus to others,” said Susan Breen, MS, RN, the City’s interim Chief Public Health Officer. “Masks offer another important layer of protection. Wearing a mask indoors when outside the home—regardless of vaccination status—will help keep you and the community healthy.”
The city previously said it would require masks in all city and municipal buildings.MORE NEWS: Former Owner Of The Tannery Banned From Running A Retail Business In Massachusetts After Discrimination Complaints