BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Athletic Association is apologizing for holding the Boston Marathon on Indigenous Peoples’ Day this year.
The BAA said it did not intend to take away from celebrations for the Indigenous and Native American Community when it rescheduled the race from its traditional April date to October 11.
“We extend our sincere apologies to all Indigenous people who have felt unheard or feared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day would be erased. We are sorry,” the BAA said Friday.
The BAA said it will recognize Indigenous runners and will help fund the first ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration in Newton.
The Boston Marathon will return to Patriots Day in 2022. A virtual race was held in 2020 due to COVID-19.