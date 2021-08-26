BOSTON (CBS) – On Thursday, the state will announce the fifth and final pair of winners of the VaxMillions COVID vaccine lottery.
The latest winners were drawn on Monday. One person will win $1 million and a second will win a college scholarship.
Earlier this week, the state said one winner over the course of the giveaway missed their chance to claim the money. Winners only have 24 hours to accept after being contacted by the state.
Officials said someone missed that window so a second name was drawn. It’s not clear if it was a million-dollar prize winner or a $300,000 scholarship winner.
Here are the four winners thus far:
- 1st Drawing – Darrell Washington of Weymouth & Daniela Maldonado of Chelsea
- 2nd Drawing – Donna McNulty of Billerica & Dylan Barron of Norwood
- 3rd Drawing – Leo Costinos of Attleboro & Lilla Eliet of Reading
- 4th Drawing – Lilly Guttenplan of Lowell & Nadia Dutton of Rockland
The Governor’s office said over 440,000 individuals have become fully vaccinated since the VaxMillions giveaway was announced, and more than 318,000 individuals have received a first dose.