BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner isn’t the only Revolution player set to leave the team for next month’s World Cup Qualifiers. Midfielder Tajon Buchanan will also be participating, after being called in to the Canada Men’s National Team on Thursday.
The two Revolution stars will go against each other on Sept. 5, when the United States hosts Canada in the final round of Concacaf qualifying action. Buchanan will also play for Canada against Honduras on Sept. 2 and against El Salvador on Sept. 8.
Buchanan, 22, has earned all nine of his senior caps in 2021 as he receives his third call up to the Canada Men's National Team this year. The Brampton, Ontario native previously featured in four World Cup qualifying games in June before playing in all five of Canada's matches at the 2021 Gold Cup, where he was named the tournament's Best Young Player and a Best XI selection.
During his international career, Buchanan has scored one goal and dished out three assists.
Buchanan is enjoying a career year for the Revolution, scoring six goals and handing out four assists, which are both personal bests. The third-year pro is up to eight goals and eight assists in his MLS career, including one additional tally in the playoffs during the club's run to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final.
Earlier this week, Buchanan completed his transfer to reigning Belgian champions Club Brugge KV. He will remain with the Revolution on loan through the remainder of 2021 before joining the UEFA Champions League side in January.