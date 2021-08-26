BOSTON (CBS) — In some ways, the writing was on the wall for the Patriots’ trade of Sony Michel. The team declined his fifth-year option for 2022, elevated Damien Harris to the top role last year, and drafted Rhamondre Stevenson in the third round this year.

Still, a player never fully expects to get traded, and Michel told reporters in L.A. on Thursday that he didn’t anticipate getting shipped out of Foxboro.

“I was surprised,” Michel said. “I would assume that most people when they’re traded, they’re surprised by it.”

Michel was then asked if, given his contract situation and the roster construction, he or his agent had some discussion about a possible trade this summer.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Not at all.”

Michel said he was informed of the trade right around the same time that the news broke for everyone else, around 7:30 on Wednesday morning. He was on a plane by the afternoon, and he was present for Thursday’s Rams practice.

“Last two days just kind of been, the best way I could put it, football terminology, sudden change,” Michel said. “You know, it’s like something suddenly happens and you just gotta get ready to kind of execute. Not much time could be wasted. Just kind of got to get up, get ready to go, and get adjusted, acclimated with the new adjustment.”

While the fourth-year back didn’t see the trade coming, he said he’ll be working as hard as he can to learn the Rams’ playbook before Week 1.

“For me it’s all about trying to adapt as quickly as possible,” he said. “And that’s all you can really do. You can’t control it. You’ve just got to try to adapt and keep moving forward.”