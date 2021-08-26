BOSTON (CBS) — With Stephon Gilmore still on PUP and some uncertainty at corner, the Patriots are reportedly close to making a trade to help shore up the position. New England is reportedly close to acquiring rookie cornerback Shaun Wade from the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Wade was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens just a few months ago, following a standout career at Ohio State. The 6-foot-1 corner played 32 games over his three seasons with the Buckeyes, picking off six passes while deflecting 18 others. He had 91 total tackles, including six for a loss, as well as five sacks over his collegiate career.
Wade was a consensus All-American in 2020, and was having a solid preseason for the Ravens.
Ravens rookie CB Shaun Wade this preseason
🔒 Coverage snaps: 25
🔒 Passer rating when targeted: 0.0
🔒 INTs: 1 pic.twitter.com/3wJqdwFEEm
— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2021
With Gilmore out and JC Jackson playing as the top corner, the Patriots have struggled at the No. 2 corner position. It has been filled mostly by newcomer Jalen Mills. The Patriots may need some added depth at the position after slot corner Jonathan Jones was injured during Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Giants.