BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Aquarium is celebrating a special birthday.
Deco, an African penguin, is turning 40 years old.
African penguins usually live 10-15 years in the wild. Deco was born at the aquarium August 26, 1981.
She has one chick named “Good Hope,” who still lives at the aquarium and is 32 years old.
African penguins are an endangered species. According to the New England Aquarium, the number of African penguins breeding in South Africa has declined by 73% from 42,500 pairs in 1991 to 10,400 pairs in 2021.
Deco is the oldest African penguin in the African Penguin Species Survival Plan through the Assocation of Zoos and Aquariums.