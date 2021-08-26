METHUEN (CBS) — Methuen Mayor Neil Perry is quarantining following a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He tested positive after learning he was a close contact, the city said.
Perry got two doses of the vaccine earlier this year. The city said he’s not experiencing “significant symptoms,” but will work from home while quarantining.
“I am thankful I got the vaccine when I did,” Perry said in a statement. “Let this be a reminder that this pandemic is not over. If you are not vaccinated, I implore you to do so.”
In Massachusetts, there have been 15,739 breakthrough infections as of Aug. 21. That represents just 0.35% of the total number of fully vaccinated people in the state. There have been 571 hospitalizations from breakthrough infections – which makes up .01% of fully vaccinated people – and 131 deaths.