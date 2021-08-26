BOSTON (CBS) — As more workers return to the office and students return to school, the MBTA has announced new initiatives that they are hoping will make commutes easier and safer.
In a press release, the T said they will providing masks at over a dozen locations after Labor Day and will extend their 5-day Flex Pass program for Commuter Rail riders to March 15, 2022.
They have not announced yet the locations where the free masks will be offered. Masks are required when riding the T.
The 5-day Flex Pass provides five 24-hour passes that can be used any time in a 30-day period. The program was previously scheduled to end on September 15 of this year.
This fall the MBTA is welcoming back returning students & employees by:
😷Helping people #RideSafer by providing free masks at key stations
🎫Extending the @MBTA_CR 5-Day FlexPass
🧰Partnering with @ABetterCity on employer & college toolkits
Learn more: https://t.co/zogZfB0DEN pic.twitter.com/LILX0HuzNF
— MBTA (@MBTA) August 26, 2021
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green were at Back Bay Station for an event Thursday morning highlighting the new announcements.
Poftak said the T has produced toolkits for riders who have been away from public transportation during the pandemic. One will be for employers and employees while the other is for college students.