BOSTON (CBS) — Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been named to the US Men’s National Team for next month’s World Cup Qualifiers.
Turner is one of three keepers on Gregg Berhalter's roster, which was announced Thursday. It's no surprise that Turner is part of the mix, after he was named Best Goalkeeper of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup less than a month ago after leading the USMNT to a title.
In Gold Cup action, Turner posted five shutouts over six games. Now he'll look to keep up that strong play in a trio of World Cup Qualifiers. The US will take on El Salvador on Sept. 2, Canada on Sept. 5, and Honduras on Sept. 8.
That means Turner, who was named MLS All-Star Game MVP on Wednesday night, will have to miss some time with the Revs. New England has just one match during the USMNT's schedule — Sept. 3 against the Philadelphia Union.
Turner has been spectacular in net for New England, sporting an 11-2-4 record with a 1.18 goals against average and four clean sheets on the year. Veteran keeper Brad Knighton filled in during Turner’s first USMNT absence and went 4-1-0, making 14 saves while allowing six goals.