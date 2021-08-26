BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,793 new confirmed COVID cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 702,370. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,841.
There were 76,606 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.68%.
There are 565 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 143 patients currently in intensive care.