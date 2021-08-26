Weather Alert:Heat Advisory
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,793 new confirmed COVID cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 702,370. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,841.

READ MORE: Foxboro High School Teacher Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

There were 76,606 total new tests reported.

READ MORE: In Dorchester, One Man Throws A Reunion For Those With A Special Connection

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.68%.

There are 565 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

MORE NEWS: Khaled Awad Arraigned In July Stabbing Of Rabbi In Brighton

There are also 143 patients currently in intensive care.

CBSBoston.com Staff