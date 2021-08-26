BOSTON (CBS) – On Thursday, the man charged with the stabbing of a rabbi outside a Jewish school in Brighton in July was arraigned, one day after being indicted by a grand jury.
Twenty-four-year-old Khaled Awad is facing nine charges in the hate crime, including attempted murder and hate crime charges.READ MORE: Foxboro High School Teacher Arrested On Child Pornography Charges
In early July, Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was attacked by a man outside the school. Noginski was rushed to Boston Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The rabbi, who is Russian-born and in his 50’s, is a father of 12 children.READ MORE: In Dorchester, One Man Throws A Reunion For Those With A Special Connection
The defense attorney said his client suffered from mental illness. Awad is being held without bail.
Officials said security camera footage captured the incident on camera. Awad allegedly drew a gun on Noginski and told him to open the school van. When Noginski attempted to hand him the keys, Awad allegedly motioned for the rabbi to get in the van. At the same time, Awad allegedly put away the gun and pulled out a knife. Noginski fled into a nearby park, and Awad allegedly chased him and attacked him with the knife, stabbing the rabbi nine times.MORE NEWS: 'It Is Time To Leave': Mass. Lawmakers Say Evacuations Must Continue After Kabul Attack
A GoFundMe page has been created for Rabbi Noginski to help pay for his medical bills and personal bills.