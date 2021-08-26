MANSFIELD (CBS) – A Foxboro High School teacher has been arrested on child exploitation charges. Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, is charged with possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet.
During a search of his home Thursday, investigators said they found 40 images on Davis' laptop involving minors under the age of 12-years-old.
Davis appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday and is being held pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled Sept. 1.
Foxboro Public School Superintendent Amy Berdos said Davis has worked at the high school for three years and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.
The school will be holding a Zoom meeting with parents to answer questions about the case.
The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office said if anyone has questions, concerns or information regarding this case they should call 617-748-3274.