Sony Michel Was 'Surprised' By Trade From Patriots"I was surprised," Michel said. "I would assume that most people when they're traded, they're surprised by it."

NFL Means Business With Mask Policy, Fines Two Bills Receivers For ViolationsThe NFL is not messing around with violations of the COVID-19 protocols this season.

Tajon Buchanan Named To Canada Men's National Team For World Cup QualifiersRevolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan has been called in to the Canada Men’s National Team, and will face off against his New England teammate Matt Turner in September.

AFC West Preview: Kansas City Chiefs 'Clearly The Team To Beat,' Says CBS Denver's Michael SpencerThe Chiefs have won the AFC West the last five seasons, though the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders will be looking to end that run.

Patriots Reportedly Trade For Rookie Cornerback Shaun WadeNew England is reportedly close to acquiring cornerback Shaun Wade from the Baltimore Ravens.