DORCHESTER (CBS) – Isaque Rezende grew up in the house at 9 Annapolis Street in Dorchester, which was built more than 100 years ago. He would often wonder, “If these walls could talk, what would they say?”

“Ever since I was young, I would walk through my house, and I would say, ‘I wonder who walked down this hall, or who walked down these steps before,’” said Rezende.

So he decided to find out.

“It was just like connecting dots. You go to the Boston Public Library’s website, they have Boston resident lists online,” he said.

Through his research, he found Dick Qualter and siblings Kevin Nee and Beverly Nee Lyons, who all lived at the address in the 1940s. Dick now lives in Rockland, Kevin in Connecticut, and Beverly in Falmouth. All of them are in their 80s.

“It’s surreal; it really is. It’s really going back. It takes me back, but it’s so different now,” said Beverly. The childhood friends reminisced about things that were the same and different about their old neighborhood, with Dick saying, “over on the other side of that house there is now, that was a barn.”

The Nee and the Qualter families moved out in 1951 and haven’t seen each other since. That is until now, with Isaque bringing everyone together for a reunion at the place they have all called home on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s an indescribable feeling. There’s not a word that exists that can fully describe what I’m feeling. I’m beyond excited for them because I know it means a lot for them,” said Isaque said.

“It was wonderful that Isaque put all of this together. It’s just unbelievable,” said Kevin.

Neighbors and relatives were on hand to witness the meeting of friends, both old and new.

“Getting to meet him again after 70 odd years. It’s just amazing. It’s just amazing. It’s really heart-warming,” said Kevin.