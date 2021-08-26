BOSTON (CBS) — It’s more probable than not that Bill Belichick has made up his mind on who will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 1. But that doesn’t mean he is going to enlighten everyone else on that decision.

As New England and the football world shares their opinion on the Cam Newton-Mac Jones QB battle in Foxboro, there is really only one opinion that matters. Based on what Belichick said on Thursday, that opinion will remain a secret for a little while longer.

“I don’t have a timetable on that,” Belichick said when he was asked when he would name a starter. “Can’t tell you.”

Surely it has to come soon? The preseason wraps up on Sunday, and the Patriots will then turn their attention to Sept. 12 against the Miami Dolphins.

“Not sure exactly how that will go,” said Belichick, remaining coy on the situation.

Sounds like Belichick is going to keep us all — especially Miami head coach Brian Flores — guessing for a few more weeks.

We should get a better feel for the quarterback battle on Thursday, when Newton returns to the field after missing three practice sessions over a “misunderstanding” of COVID policies. Belichick said that Newton will practice on Thursday, though he didn’t divulge if it would be with the first or second team offense.

In Newton’s absence, Jones took all the reps with the first team, an opportunity that he ran with on Wednesday with a spectacular performance. That performance has many wondering if Jones has closed the gap in the QB battle and perhaps even surpassed Newton.

We should get a better idea when we see who gets the first-team reps on Thursday when the Patriots take the field for their second joint practice with New York.