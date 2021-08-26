Patriots Reportedly Closing In On Trade For Cornerback Shaun WadeNew England is reportedly close to acquiring cornerback Shaun Wade from the Baltimore Ravens.

Would Mac Jones Be Disappointed If Not Named Patriots Starting QB? 'That's Out Of My Control'Mac Jones wasn't happy with his performance on Thursday, but he had no issue taking second-team reps behind Cam Newton.

Matt Turner Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup QualifiersRevolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been named to the US Men's National Team for next month's World Cup Qualifiers.

Cam Newton Gets First QB Reps Over Mac Jones In Return To Patriots PracticeCam Newton took the first snaps at QB for the Patriots, ahead of Mac Jones, in Newton's return to the practice field.

Bill Belichick Reiterates That Cam Newton Did Not Go Against Patriots' RulesBill Belichick was pressed to add further details to the circumstances that led to Cam Newton missing three days of practice.