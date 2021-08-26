NORWOOD (CBS) – Police said Cameron Mignon, the man accused of stealing an Amazon delivery van in Norwood and leading police on a chase through several towns Wednesday night, was employed by the company.
It is not clear if Mignon currently works for the company or was a former employee. Norwood Police said he showed up at the Amazon warehouse and began making people feel uncomfortable.
When officers arrived, they learned Mignon had allegedly taken off in a van, dragging his boss in the process. The woman was OK, and was able to speak to police about what had happened.
During a police chase on Route 9, Mignon allegedly hit a Needham Police cruiser and continued into Wellesley, where State Police troopers deployed tire deflation strips.
Mignon was arrested around 7:20 p.m. on Glen Brook Road in Wellesley.
He was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police. State Police say he will likely face more charges.
Mignon was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and will be summonsed on charges. It is not yet known when he will be arraigned.