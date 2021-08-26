BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said Thursday’s attack outside Kabul’s airport underscores just how dangerous the environment is for servicemen and women in Afghanistan. Markey said he supports President Biden’s August 31 deadline to leave the country.

“No matter when we left Afghanistan, we were going to have a very difficult time in removing all Americans and all of those Afghans who had worked with the United States government, ” Markey said. “So there was no good time to leave, but it is time to leave. It is time for this war to finally end.”

U.S. officials said 11 Marines and a Navy medic were killed in an explosion at an airport entry gate. Fifteen service members were wounded.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss, a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan said, “The terrorist attack on the Kabul airport is an atrocity and the deaths of more U.S. service-members a tragedy. It is further proof that the Biden administration must complete evacuations, quickly, and sustain a robust counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan, indefinitely.”

The attacks mark the deadliest day for U.S. service members since August 2011. President Joe Biden blamed Islamic extremists for the attack and vowed to avenge the deaths. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said Thursday.

Marc Silvestri, Director of Veterans Services for Revere, served 13 months in a combat heavy outpost in Afghanistan. He saw the inherent problem at the airport.

“I’ve been saying for a few days now that this was bound to happen,” Silvestri told WBZ. “It’s almost like a perfect plan put out, or for a terrorist organization that wants to put harm and kill people.”

Silvestri says young Marines were placed in harm’s way, to carry out a humanitarian mission.

“I think we’re putting our men and women on the ground in a very dangerous position, and who’s to say when this is going to stop,” Silvestri said. “Their lives I don’t think have been any more at risk in 20 plus years than right now in Afghanistan.”

Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark said she was “devastated” by news of the attack. “My heart is with the families in mourning and those service members, allies, and civilians still on the ground,” Clark said. “We must continue the evacuation mission and urgently bring everyone to safety.”

Governor Charlie Baker said he was deeply saddened by the horrific attack. “Our men and women in uniform do dangerous work in dangerous places,” Baker said. “They are heroes. I pray for their families, and I hope and pray for the safe return of all the men and women serving in Afghanistan.”