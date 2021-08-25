BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics officially announced Robert Williams’ contract extension on Tuesday night. Terms for the deal were not part of that announcement, but are now coming out anyways.

As it turns out, the $54 million deal that was reported last week isn’t fully guaranteed. According to Jay King of The Athletic, Williams’ extension is for $48 million, with another $6 million that he’ll have to earn through incentives.

Williams can earn just over a $1 million each season if he hits those incentives, which mostly hinge on his playing time. The big man can earn $446,000 per year if he plays 69 or more games, according to Brian Robb of MassLive. Should he hit that mark, Williams can earn even more if the Celtics make it to the conference semifinals and/or conference finals.

Hitting the 69 game mark is no guarantee for Williams, considering the 23-year-old has never played in more than 52 games over his three NBA seasons. Injuries have long been his nemesis, and he’ll have to shake that to earn the maximum value over the life of his extension with Boston.

Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of the guaranteed money of the deal, via Robb:

2022-23: $10.7 million

2023-24: $11.6 million

2024-25: $12.4 million

2025-26: $13.3 million

Williams has been a game-changer when he’s been able to suit up for Boston, an energetic big who can impact the game on both ends of the floor. And though his extension is a big raise from what he earned on his rookie deal, Williams could be a bargain for the Celtics if he lives up to his potential.