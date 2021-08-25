MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Four people are facing riot charges following a large brawl last week at the Red Arrow Diner in New Hampshire.
Three people were arrested following the brawl at the Manchester diner, which is famous for visits from candidates during presidential elections.
Officers were called to the diner around 1 a.m. on August 16 when at least 20 people were reportedly involved in a fight. The fight allegedly started when two men walked in and began arguing with two people who were seated at a table. The discussion turned physical and spread throughout the business.
Police said when they arrived there were overturned tables, broken plates, and shattered plastic barriers.
Griffin O'Neil, 19, and 20-year-old Xavier Clement were arrested on August 18, along with a 17-year-old. At the time of those arrests, 20-year-old Emmanuel Sayle was found in the same location and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for a violation of bail.
Nineteen-year-old Trenton Liggins turned himself into police on Tuesday. Manchester Police later discovered he was out on bail for previous charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and riot from a June 2020 incident.