BOSTON (CBS) — Football is a violent game, and occasionally, things get a little heated at practice. Especially in joint practices in the middle of training camp.
Such was the case Wednesday morning in Foxboro, as the Patriots and the New York Giants held their first of two joint practice sessions. With the temperatures flirting with the low 90s, tempers boiled over about an hour into Wednesday's session, leading to a fight between the two teams.
The action broke out between the New England offensive line and New York defense. According to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, it started during a rep between Patriots guard Mike Onwenu and Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Those are two big fellas to get into it, with Lawrence checking in at 6-foot-4 and 342 lbs and "Big Mike" measuring at 6-foot-3 and 350 lbs.
They weren’t the only ones to tussle. The fight led to a massive dogpile between the two groups, which means a lot of big bodies were all over each other.
No one got the boot from practice for the fight, but both teams had to run a lap when tempers cooled off a bit, via MassLive's Chris Mason.
The Patriots and the Giants will practice again on Thursday, before they both head to New Jersey for Sunday night’s preseason finale.