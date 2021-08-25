FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots are trading running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

New England has depth in its backfield, and as a result was able to unload the 2018 first round pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Michel heads to the Rams in exchange for two late-round conditional draft picks. The Rams have since confirmed the trade.

Patriots are trading RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two late-round conditional draft picks, per sources. New England gets back two picks, the Rams get needed talent and depth at running back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2021

According to Jourdan Rodrique of The Athletic, the Patriots will receive 2022 fifth and sixth round picks in the trade. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the pick converts to a fourth rounder if the Rams get a compensatory pick.

The Rams are trading a 2022 fifth and sixth round pick to the Patriots for RB Sony Michel, multiple sources said. Rams get their complementary player to Henderson, who will also alleviate some of the depth/durability concerns at the position. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 25, 2021

Compensation update: It’s a 5th rounder and 6th rounder this year that converts to a 4th rounder when/if the #Rams get a 4th round comp pick. Complicated, but essentially Sony Michel for a 4th round pick. Solid value. https://t.co/eWVzq9bcaT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2021

The trade sends Michel to the team he helped beat in Super Bowl LIII as he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ victory over Los Angeles.