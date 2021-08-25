CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots are trading running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

New England has depth in its backfield, and as a result was able to unload the 2018 first round pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Michel heads to the Rams in exchange for two late-round conditional draft picks. The Rams have since confirmed the trade.

According to Jourdan Rodrique of The Athletic, the Patriots will receive 2022 fifth and sixth round picks in the trade. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the pick converts to a fourth rounder if the Rams get a compensatory pick.

The trade sends Michel to the team he helped beat in Super Bowl LIII as he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ victory over Los Angeles.

