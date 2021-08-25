MILFORD (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 54-year-old Paul T. Weaver in a locked storage unit in Milford.
28-year-old Christopher Tetreault is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early announced Wednesday.READ MORE: Letitia Wright Injured Filming Stunt On 'Black Panther 2' In Boston
Weaver was dead found in a storage unit on Beach Street on August 17. Someone who had access to another unit in the building discovered the body and called police.
The DA’s office obtained a warrant for Tetreault, who taken into custody in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday.READ MORE: Massachusetts School Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect
He will appear in court in Virginia on Thursday.
A Medical Examiner said Weaver died of multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide. Investigators said he had been living in the storage unit. It is unclear how long he had been living there.MORE NEWS: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?
As of Wednesday, the incident is still under investigation.