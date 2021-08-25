CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
MILFORD (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 54-year-old Paul T. Weaver in a locked storage unit in Milford.

28-year-old Christopher Tetreault is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early announced Wednesday.

Weaver was dead found in a storage unit on Beach Street on August 17. Someone who had access to another unit in the building discovered the body and called police.

The DA’s office obtained a warrant for Tetreault, who taken into custody in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday.

He will appear in court in Virginia on Thursday.

Weaver’s body was found in this Milford storage unit complex on August 17. (WBZ-TV)

A Medical Examiner said Weaver died of multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide. Investigators said he had been living in the storage unit. It is unclear how long he had been living there.

As of Wednesday, the incident is still under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff