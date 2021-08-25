BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,400 new confirmed COVID cases and 3 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 700,577. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,828.
There were 63,646 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.69%.
There are 569 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 145 patients currently in intensive care.